ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has announced a new ticket offer just for Florida residents this summer.

What You Need To Know Disney World announced Florida resident ticket deal for summer



Florida Resident Summer Fun Ticket is valid through Sept. 17



Admission into one theme park day; Park hopper option can be added for $35 more per ticket

The Florida Resident Summer Fun Ticket is valid for admission to one theme park per day through Sept. 17. Park pass reservations are still required.

The 4-day ticket costs $215 plus tax, which is about $54 per day. Disney is also selling a three-day version for $185 and a two-day one for $150.

A number of options can be added to the tickets, including the park-hopper option for an additional $35 per ticket. For now, Disney has designated park-hopping hours, with visitors allowed to go to another park after 2 p.m. They must first visit the park where they’ve made their park pass reservation.

For $30 more per ticket, a water-park and sport option can be added, allowing entry into Blizzard Beach (the only Disney water park open right now) and a miniature golf course each day of the ticket.

The tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, according to Disney.

For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

For more information, visit disneyworld.com.