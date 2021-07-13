ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has shared more details about its upcoming Howl-O-Scream event by revealing a haunted house, a scare zone and a themed-bar experience.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld reveals haunted house, scare zone for Howl-O-Scream



Dead Vines haunted house and Witchcraft Bayou scare zone set for the event



Howl-O-Scream will also feature the Poison Grotto themed-bar experience

Howl-O-Scream, which is new to Orlando this year, will run select nights from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31.

One of the haunted houses that will be featured in the event is called Dead Vines. The house will take visitors through a haunted woods where an “ominous force” is at work.

Witchcraft Bayou will be one of the scare zones, taking visitors through a backwater bayou filled with voodoo and witchcraft.

The event will also feature Poison Grotto, a themed-bar experience.

More houses and scare zones will be revealed soon.

Tickets and passes for the event can be purchased online. SeaWorld is running a sale, with visitors able to save as much as 70% on some tickets. The sale is set to end July 25.

In addition to Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld will offer its kid-friendly Halloween Spooktacular during the day on select dates.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Florida will kick off Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 3, and Disney World will hold a new after-hours event at Magic Kingdom called Boo Bash starting on Aug. 10.