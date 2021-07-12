ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed plans for its 2021 holiday season, which will include projection shows, holiday décor, themed fireworks and more.

What You Need To Know Disney World shares its parks' plans for the 2021 holiday season



Magic Kingdom will get a new after-hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours



Epcot will see the return of Festival of the Holidays; no word on the Candlelight Processional



Other parks will have holiday decor, lights, special performances and more

At Magic Kingdom, Cinderella Castle will be lit up with holiday projections on most nights, Disney said. On other nights, the castle — along with the other parks' centerpiece icons — will display the 50th anniversary celebration's "Beacon of Magic" theme.

Magic Kingdom will also get a new after-hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours. The event, which replaces Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, will run select nights Nov. 8 through Dec. 21. Disney Very Merriest will feature holiday music, treats, characters throughout the park and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks. The holiday parade was not included in the lineup.

Tickets for the after-hours event will go on sale in August. Disney said a limited number of tickets will be sold.

Epcot will celebrate the holiday season with the return of the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. The event will include holiday kitchens around the park and performances by the Voices of Liberty. Disney didn’t mention Candlelight Processional in its announcement. That performance was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Tower of Tower’s façade will be lit up with holiday-themed projections. The Sunset Seasons Greetings show will alternate with Tower’s nightly Beacon of Magic projections. Elsewhere in the park, a festive finale will be added to the “Frozen” sing-along show, and Santa Claus will be part of a motorcade on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Tree of Life will become a Beacon of Magic for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. But on most nights during the holiday season, the park icon will transform for the holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakenings projections. The park will also get seasonal décor and Disney character flotillas on Discovery River.

The holiday season will also extend to Disney Springs, which will feature a “magical snowfall” in the Town Center area as well as the return of the Christmas Tree Stroll.