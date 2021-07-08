ORLANDO, Fla. – With another food festival on the way, Disney World has revealed the menus for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The festival will feature seven new marketplaces



The festival runs July 15 through November 20

The festival, running July 15 through November 20, will feature more than 20 global marketplaces across the park—with seven of those will be new to the festival. And some marketplaces will open later in the festival’s run.

The new marketplaces include The Noodle Exchange, Tangierine Café, The Rotunda Bistro, The Swanky Saucy Swine, Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, and Mac & Eats.

In addition to dishes such as fisherman’s seafood pie, beer-braised beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and teriyaki chicken bun, the menus will also feature desserts and a variety of specialty cocktails and craft beer.

Here’s a rundown of the festival menus:

THE ALPS (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Alpine Ham, Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette

Blueberry and Almond Frangipane Tart with Crème Fraîche

Beverages

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner, Austria

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand

René Favre Dôle, Chamoson

Frozen Rosé

Wine Flight

AUSTRALIA

Food

Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Roasted Lamb Chop with Sweet Potato Purée, Bush Berry Pea Salad and Pistachio-Pomegranate Gremolata (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Deconstructed Pavlova with Pastry Cream, Citrus-macerated Berries and Lemon Myrtle Meringue (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale

Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

Robert Oatley Chardonnay

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine Flight

APPLESEED ORCHARD

Food

Apple Crumble Tart

Apple Chips (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)

Collective Arts Brewing Circling the Sun Hard Cider, Ontario, Canada

Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh, New York, NY

Blake’s Hard Cider Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry, Armada, MI

Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale, Clearwater, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale, St. Petersburg, FL

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Apple-y Ever After Green Apple Sour Ale, Orlando, FL

Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Maple Syrup, and Mini Marshmallows

CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler

Beer Flight

Cider Flight

BELGIUM (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache

Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream

Beverages

St. Bernardus Witbier

Belgian Abbey Ale

Delirium Red Fruit Beer

Chimay Dorée Gold

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

BRAZIL (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp, and White Fish with Coconut-Lime Sauce and Steamed Rice (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

M.I.A. Beer Company Limāo Lager, Doral, FL

Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça

BREW-WING AT THE EPCOT EXPERIENCE (New)

Food

Garlic-Parmesan Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Barbecue Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Traditional Buffalo Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Teriyaki-Sesame Wings with Celery and Ranch

Mango-Habanero Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Cheese Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

Beverages

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale, Orlando, FL

Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA, DeBary, FL

Wicked Weed Brewing Watermelon Dragonfruit Session Sour, Asheville, NC

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA

Starcut Ciders Magpie Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Apple Lantern Roasted Pumpkin, Armada, MI

Beer Flight

Cider Flight

CANADA

Food

Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll

"Le Cellier" Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager, Hamilton, Ontario

Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Old Vines

CHINA

Food

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with House-made Sweet and Spicy Sauce

ZiRan Beef Bao Bun: Grilled Beef with Cumin

Crispy-fried Pepper Shrimp with Spicy Sichuan Noodles

Beverages

Mango Bubble Milk Tea: Assam Black Tea, Whole Milk and Mango Syrup (non-alcoholic)

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu Spirit, Lychee Syrup, Soda Water and Piña Colada Mix

Dragonfly: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Absolut Vodka, Orange Juice and Mango Syrup

Kung Fu Master: Absolut Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango Syrup and Orange Juice

Jasmine Draft Beer

THE DONUT BOX

Food

Candy Jar Donut made with M&M’S®, SNICKERS,® and TWIX®

Sriracha-glazed Donut

Chef’s Donut of the Day

The Donut Box: Pack of the 4 Daily Donuts

Crispy Chicken on a Sriracha-glazed Donut

Beverages

Strawberry Smoothie (non-alcoholic)

Left Hand Brewing Bittersweet Imperial Coffee Milk Stout, Longmont, CO

Black and White Coffee Cocktail

CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler

EARTH EATS HOSTED BY IMPOSSIBLE

Food

The Impossible™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (plant-based item)

Impossible™ Three-Bean Chili (gluten/wheat-friendly, plant-based item)

Beverages

Spiced Apple Twinings of London® Chai Tea (non-alcoholic)

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir, California

Spiced Apple Twinings of London® Chai Tea with Whiskey

FLAVORS FROM FIRE HOSTED BY THE NFL ON ESPN

Food

The Corned Beef Corner Route: Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue

The Chimichurri-up Offense: Charred Chimichurri Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli (gluten/wheat-friendly)

The S’mores Whoopie Pie-lon: Smoked Chocolate Cake, Graham Cracker, Marshmallow, Chocolate Ganache and Candied Bacon

Beverages

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer, Douglas, MI

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel, California

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

FRANCE

Food

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm Beignet filled with 3 Cheeses

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley

Coq au Vin, Pommes Dauphine: Chicken braised in Burgundy Wine with Bacon and Puffed Potatoes

Crème Brûlée au Grand Marnier: Vanilla Crème Brûlée with Grand Marnier Liqueur (contains alcohol)

Beverages

Evian Sparkling Cucumber and Mint Water with Magnesium and Zinc (non-alcoholic)

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, Orange Juice and Monin Strawberry Rose

Rosé Pétillant Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise: Rosé Sparkling Wine, Pink Flamingo

Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac

Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Prieuré

La Passion Martini Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice

GERMANY

Food

Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese

Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll

Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce

Beverages

Gaffel Kölsch, Cologne

Weihenstephaner Lager, Freising

Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry Hefeweizen, Mainz

Selbach-Oster Riesling

Beer Flight

GREECE

Food

Spanakopita

Griddled Cheese with Pistachios and Honey (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Lamb Moussaka

Beverages

Mylonas Assyrtiko

White Wine

Skouras Zoe Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

HAWAI'I

Food

Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise

Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Sspicy Mayonnaise

Tuna Poke with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayonnaise and Crispy Shrimp Chips

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts

Beverages

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA, Kailua-Kona, HI

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine

HOPS & BARLEY

Food

New England Lobster Roll: Lobster with Herb Mayonnaise on a Griddled Roll

Hot Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Cream and Pickled Vegetables

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Beverages

81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime, Tampa, FL

SweetWater Brewing Company Hazy IPA, Atlanta, GA

Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA, Woburn, MA

Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider, Mills River, NC

Longevity Chardonnay, California

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Beer Flight

INDIA (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips

Korma Chicken with Basmati Rice, Crispy Chickpeas and Spiced Yogurt Sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Ben’s Original™ Basmati Rice (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine, Nashik

Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

IRELAND (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Fisherman's Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard

Beverages

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Meade Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Shake

ITALY

Food

Mezzelune Croccanti: Crispy Half-moon Breaded Mozzarella-filled Ravioli with Pomodoro Sauce

Ravioli: Grilled Chicken Ravioli with Alfredo Sauce, Romano Cheese and Prezzemolo

Bomboloni: Cream-filled Italian Doughnut with Raspberry Sauce and Powdered Sugar

Beverages

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Rosa Regale

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with Prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

Italian Mineral Water

JAPAN

Food

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and Teriyaki

Tempura Shrimp Sando: Crunchy Shrimp served with Yuzu Crab, Green Onions and Eel Sauce served on a Bun

Spicy Hako Sushi: Spicy Tuna and Salmon served Box-style with Red Tempura Crunch and Volcano Sauce

Beverages

Kochi Lemon Drop: Vodka, Yuzu, and Lemon Juice garnished with a Lemon Jelly

Ozeki Platinum Sake: Junmai Daiginjo Refreshingly Dry with a Fruity Flavor

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Urayasu Rice Lager, Orlando, FL

KENYA (New, opening Oct. 1)

Food

Kenyan Coffee Barbecue Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potato & Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous

Beverages

Tusker Lager

LOBSTER LANDING (New, opening Oct. 1)

Food

New England Lobster Tail with Lobster Bisque Sauce

Lobster Chowder with Bacon, Corn, Potatoes and Oyster Crackers

Baked Lobster Dip with Old Bay Chips (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Coronado Brewing Co. Salty Crew Blonde Ale, San Diego, CA

Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa

Sean Minor Chardonnay, California

Cape Codder: Vodka with Cranberry, Pomegranate and Lime

MAC & EATS (New, opening Oct. 1)

Food

Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko

Truffle Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko

Cowboy Macaroni and Cheese with Smoked Pork Belly, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Peppers and Onion Straws

Macaroni and Cheese with House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers (plant-based item)

Beverages

81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL

L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

MEXICO

Food

Chilaquiles con Chorizo: Crispy Corn Tortillas tossed in Salsa Verde and Monterey Jack Cheese topped with Crema Mexicana, Queso Cotija, Pickled Onions and Ground Chorizo

Taco de Ribeye: Shaved Ribeye, Red Onions, and Poblano Peppers on a Corn Tortilla with Ranchera Salsa, Cotija Cheese and Chives

Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding served with a Chocolate Crème Anglaise

Beverages

Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with Citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean Seawater

El Tigre Margarita: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal with Pomegranate, Prickly Pear, Pineapple, and Ginger Juices served on the rocks with a Hibiscus Salt Rim

La Clásica Reyes Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, Lime Juice and Agave Nectar served on the rocks with a Chile Piquín Salt Rim

White Passion Fruit Sangria: White Wine, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and a hint of Ilegal Mezcal

THE NOODLE EXCHANGE

Food

Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with Shaved Beef, Enoki Mushrooms, and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Char Siu Pork Udon with Enoki Mushrooms, Bok Choy, and Soy Pickled Egg

Shrimp and Coconut Curry Rice Noodles with Shiitake Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Tofu Pho with Enoki Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly, plant-based item)

Beverages

Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale, Titusville, FL

A to Z Riesling, Oregon

REFRESHMENT OUTPOST

Food

Spicy Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Ben’s Original™ Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley and Kachumbari Slaw (plant-based item)

Beverages

3 Daughters Brewing Allspice Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL

CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler

REFRESHMENT POST HOSTED BY BOURSIN

Food

Braised Beef Poutine: French Fries, Boursin® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, Cheese Curds and Gherkin Relish

Maple Boursin Cheesecake with Whipped Boursin® Maple Bourbon Cheese and Candied Pecans

Beverages

Numanthia Termes Tinta de Toro Red Wine

ROTUNDA BISTRO (New)

Food

Chilled Smoked Shrimp Salad (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Tart with Gruyère and Crème Fraîche

Chilled Crab and Avocado Parfait with Caviar (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Domaine Carneros Cuvée Brut Rosé, California

SHIMMERING SIPS HOSTED BY CORKCICLE

Food

Shimmering Strawberry Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone

Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote (plant-based item)

Beverages

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices

Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice

Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice

Mimosa Flight

CORKCICLE® Stemless Flute

SPAIN (opening Oct. 1)

Food

Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Spanish-style Paella with Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager

Avaline White Blend

Faustino VII Rioja Rosado

Espelt Garnacha

Wine Flight

THE SWANKY SAUCY SWINE (New)

Food

Crispy Barbecue Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Roasted Porchetta with Pork-fat Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with Green Onions and Peanuts

Crispy Pig Ear Salad with Fire Roasted Tomatillo Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn Salsa and Avocado Cream (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Beverages

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Pinot Noir Black Currant Sour, Broussard, LA

Rombauer Zinfandel, California

Bourbon Bloody Mary with Labrot & Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

TANGIERINE CAFE: FLAVORS OF THE MEDINA (New)

Food

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (plant-based item)

Grilled Kebabs with Couscous, Tomato-Onion Salad and Garlic Aïoli

Lemon-Garlic Chicken

Moroccan Spiced Lamb

Harissa-marinated Beef Tenderloin Tips

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Zaalouk and Zhoug Dips

Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts

Beverages