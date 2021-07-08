ORLANDO, Fla. – With another food festival on the way, Disney World has revealed the menus for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.
What You Need To Know
- Epcot International Food & Wine Festival menus revealed
- The festival will feature seven new marketplaces
- The festival runs July 15 through November 20
The festival, running July 15 through November 20, will feature more than 20 global marketplaces across the park—with seven of those will be new to the festival. And some marketplaces will open later in the festival’s run.
The new marketplaces include The Noodle Exchange, Tangierine Café, The Rotunda Bistro, The Swanky Saucy Swine, Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, and Mac & Eats.
In addition to dishes such as fisherman’s seafood pie, beer-braised beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and teriyaki chicken bun, the menus will also feature desserts and a variety of specialty cocktails and craft beer.
Here’s a rundown of the festival menus:
THE ALPS (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Alpine Ham, Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette
- Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette
- Blueberry and Almond Frangipane Tart with Crème Fraîche
Beverages
- Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner, Austria
- Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand
- René Favre Dôle, Chamoson
- Frozen Rosé
- Wine Flight
AUSTRALIA
Food
- Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Roasted Lamb Chop with Sweet Potato Purée, Bush Berry Pea Salad and Pistachio-Pomegranate Gremolata (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Deconstructed Pavlova with Pastry Cream, Citrus-macerated Berries and Lemon Myrtle Meringue (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale
- Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
- Robert Oatley Chardonnay
- Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon
- Wine Flight
APPLESEED ORCHARD
Food
- Apple Crumble Tart
- Apple Chips (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)
- Collective Arts Brewing Circling the Sun Hard Cider, Ontario, Canada
- Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh, New York, NY
- Blake’s Hard Cider Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry, Armada, MI
- Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale, Clearwater, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale, St. Petersburg, FL
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Apple-y Ever After Green Apple Sour Ale, Orlando, FL
- Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Maple Syrup, and Mini Marshmallows
- CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler
- Beer Flight
- Cider Flight
BELGIUM (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes
- Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache
- Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream
Beverages
- St. Bernardus Witbier
- Belgian Abbey Ale
- Delirium Red Fruit Beer
- Chimay Dorée Gold
- Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
- Beer Flight
BRAZIL (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp, and White Fish with Coconut-Lime Sauce and Steamed Rice (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- M.I.A. Beer Company Limāo Lager, Doral, FL
- Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça
BREW-WING AT THE EPCOT EXPERIENCE (New)
Food
- Garlic-Parmesan Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Barbecue Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Traditional Buffalo Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Teriyaki-Sesame Wings with Celery and Ranch
- Mango-Habanero Wings with Celery and Ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Cheese Flatbread
- Pepperoni Flatbread
Beverages
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale, Orlando, FL
- Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA, DeBary, FL
- Wicked Weed Brewing Watermelon Dragonfruit Session Sour, Asheville, NC
- Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA
- Starcut Ciders Magpie Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Apple Lantern Roasted Pumpkin, Armada, MI
- Beer Flight
- Cider Flight
CANADA
Food
- Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
- "Le Cellier" Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager, Hamilton, Ontario
- Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Old Vines
CHINA
Food
- Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with House-made Sweet and Spicy Sauce
- ZiRan Beef Bao Bun: Grilled Beef with Cumin
- Crispy-fried Pepper Shrimp with Spicy Sichuan Noodles
Beverages
- Mango Bubble Milk Tea: Assam Black Tea, Whole Milk and Mango Syrup (non-alcoholic)
- ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu Spirit, Lychee Syrup, Soda Water and Piña Colada Mix
- Dragonfly: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Absolut Vodka, Orange Juice and Mango Syrup
- Kung Fu Master: Absolut Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango Syrup and Orange Juice
- Jasmine Draft Beer
THE DONUT BOX
Food
- Candy Jar Donut made with M&M’S®, SNICKERS,® and TWIX®
- Sriracha-glazed Donut
- Chef’s Donut of the Day
- The Donut Box: Pack of the 4 Daily Donuts
- Crispy Chicken on a Sriracha-glazed Donut
Beverages
- Strawberry Smoothie (non-alcoholic)
- Left Hand Brewing Bittersweet Imperial Coffee Milk Stout, Longmont, CO
- Black and White Coffee Cocktail
- CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler
EARTH EATS HOSTED BY IMPOSSIBLE
Food
- The Impossible™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (plant-based item)
- Impossible™ Three-Bean Chili (gluten/wheat-friendly, plant-based item)
Beverages
- Spiced Apple Twinings of London® Chai Tea (non-alcoholic)
- Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir, California
- Spiced Apple Twinings of London® Chai Tea with Whiskey
FLAVORS FROM FIRE HOSTED BY THE NFL ON ESPN
Food
- The Corned Beef Corner Route: Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue
- The Chimichurri-up Offense: Charred Chimichurri Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- The S’mores Whoopie Pie-lon: Smoked Chocolate Cake, Graham Cracker, Marshmallow, Chocolate Ganache and Candied Bacon
Beverages
- Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer, Douglas, MI
- Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel, California
- Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon
FRANCE
Food
- Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm Beignet filled with 3 Cheeses
- Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley
- Coq au Vin, Pommes Dauphine: Chicken braised in Burgundy Wine with Bacon and Puffed Potatoes
- Crème Brûlée au Grand Marnier: Vanilla Crème Brûlée with Grand Marnier Liqueur (contains alcohol)
Beverages
- Evian Sparkling Cucumber and Mint Water with Magnesium and Zinc (non-alcoholic)
- Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, Orange Juice and Monin Strawberry Rose
- Rosé Pétillant Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise: Rosé Sparkling Wine, Pink Flamingo
- Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac
- Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Prieuré
- La Passion Martini Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice
GERMANY
Food
- Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese
- Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll
- Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce
Beverages
- Gaffel Kölsch, Cologne
- Weihenstephaner Lager, Freising
- Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry Hefeweizen, Mainz
- Selbach-Oster Riesling
- Beer Flight
GREECE
Food
- Spanakopita
- Griddled Cheese with Pistachios and Honey (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Lamb Moussaka
Beverages
- Mylonas Assyrtiko
- White Wine
- Skouras Zoe Rosé
- Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red
- Wine Flight
HAWAI'I
Food
- Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise
- Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Sspicy Mayonnaise
- Tuna Poke with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayonnaise and Crispy Shrimp Chips
- Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts
Beverages
- Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA, Kailua-Kona, HI
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
- AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine
HOPS & BARLEY
Food
- New England Lobster Roll: Lobster with Herb Mayonnaise on a Griddled Roll
- Hot Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Cream and Pickled Vegetables
- Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Beverages
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime, Tampa, FL
- SweetWater Brewing Company Hazy IPA, Atlanta, GA
- Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA, Woburn, MA
- Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider, Mills River, NC
- Longevity Chardonnay, California
- Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, California
- Beer Flight
INDIA (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips
- Korma Chicken with Basmati Rice, Crispy Chickpeas and Spiced Yogurt Sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Ben’s Original™ Basmati Rice (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic)
- Taj Mahal Premium Lager
- Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine, Nashik
- Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik
- Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur
IRELAND (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Fisherman's Seafood Pie
- Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy
- Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard
Beverages
- Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale
- Bunratty Meade Honey Wine
- Guinness Baileys Shake
ITALY
Food
- Mezzelune Croccanti: Crispy Half-moon Breaded Mozzarella-filled Ravioli with Pomodoro Sauce
- Ravioli: Grilled Chicken Ravioli with Alfredo Sauce, Romano Cheese and Prezzemolo
- Bomboloni: Cream-filled Italian Doughnut with Raspberry Sauce and Powdered Sugar
Beverages
- Pinot Grigio
- Chianti
- Prosecco
- Rosa Regale
- Moscato
- Italian White Sangria with Prosecco
- Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon
- Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
- Italian Mineral Water
JAPAN
Food
- Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and Teriyaki
- Tempura Shrimp Sando: Crunchy Shrimp served with Yuzu Crab, Green Onions and Eel Sauce served on a Bun
- Spicy Hako Sushi: Spicy Tuna and Salmon served Box-style with Red Tempura Crunch and Volcano Sauce
Beverages
- Kochi Lemon Drop: Vodka, Yuzu, and Lemon Juice garnished with a Lemon Jelly
- Ozeki Platinum Sake: Junmai Daiginjo Refreshingly Dry with a Fruity Flavor
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Urayasu Rice Lager, Orlando, FL
KENYA (New, opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Kenyan Coffee Barbecue Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potato & Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous
Beverages
- Tusker Lager
LOBSTER LANDING (New, opening Oct. 1)
Food
- New England Lobster Tail with Lobster Bisque Sauce
- Lobster Chowder with Bacon, Corn, Potatoes and Oyster Crackers
- Baked Lobster Dip with Old Bay Chips (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Coronado Brewing Co. Salty Crew Blonde Ale, San Diego, CA
- Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa
- Sean Minor Chardonnay, California
- Cape Codder: Vodka with Cranberry, Pomegranate and Lime
MAC & EATS (New, opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko
- Truffle Macaroni and Cheese with Herbed Panko
- Cowboy Macaroni and Cheese with Smoked Pork Belly, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Peppers and Onion Straws
- Macaroni and Cheese with House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers (plant-based item)
Beverages
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL
- L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
- Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
MEXICO
Food
- Chilaquiles con Chorizo: Crispy Corn Tortillas tossed in Salsa Verde and Monterey Jack Cheese topped with Crema Mexicana, Queso Cotija, Pickled Onions and Ground Chorizo
- Taco de Ribeye: Shaved Ribeye, Red Onions, and Poblano Peppers on a Corn Tortilla with Ranchera Salsa, Cotija Cheese and Chives
- Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding served with a Chocolate Crème Anglaise
Beverages
- Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with Citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean Seawater
- El Tigre Margarita: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal with Pomegranate, Prickly Pear, Pineapple, and Ginger Juices served on the rocks with a Hibiscus Salt Rim
- La Clásica Reyes Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, Lime Juice and Agave Nectar served on the rocks with a Chile Piquín Salt Rim
- White Passion Fruit Sangria: White Wine, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and a hint of Ilegal Mezcal
THE NOODLE EXCHANGE
Food
- Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with Shaved Beef, Enoki Mushrooms, and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Char Siu Pork Udon with Enoki Mushrooms, Bok Choy, and Soy Pickled Egg
- Shrimp and Coconut Curry Rice Noodles with Shiitake Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Tofu Pho with Enoki Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly, plant-based item)
Beverages
- Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale, Titusville, FL
- A to Z Riesling, Oregon
REFRESHMENT OUTPOST
Food
- Spicy Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Ben’s Original™ Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley and Kachumbari Slaw (plant-based item)
Beverages
- 3 Daughters Brewing Allspice Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL
- CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler
REFRESHMENT POST HOSTED BY BOURSIN
Food
- Braised Beef Poutine: French Fries, Boursin® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, Cheese Curds and Gherkin Relish
- Maple Boursin Cheesecake with Whipped Boursin® Maple Bourbon Cheese and Candied Pecans
Beverages
- Numanthia Termes Tinta de Toro Red Wine
ROTUNDA BISTRO (New)
Food
- Chilled Smoked Shrimp Salad (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Wild Mushroom and Truffle Tart with Gruyère and Crème Fraîche
- Chilled Crab and Avocado Parfait with Caviar (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Domaine Carneros Cuvée Brut Rosé, California
SHIMMERING SIPS HOSTED BY CORKCICLE
Food
- Shimmering Strawberry Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote (plant-based item)
Beverages
- Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices
- Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice
- Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice
- Mimosa Flight
- CORKCICLE® Stemless Flute
SPAIN (opening Oct. 1)
Food
- Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Spanish-style Paella with Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager
- Avaline White Blend
- Faustino VII Rioja Rosado
- Espelt Garnacha
- Wine Flight
THE SWANKY SAUCY SWINE (New)
Food
- Crispy Barbecue Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Roasted Porchetta with Pork-fat Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with Green Onions and Peanuts
- Crispy Pig Ear Salad with Fire Roasted Tomatillo Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn Salsa and Avocado Cream (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages
- Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Pinot Noir Black Currant Sour, Broussard, LA
- Rombauer Zinfandel, California
- Bourbon Bloody Mary with Labrot & Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
TANGIERINE CAFE: FLAVORS OF THE MEDINA (New)
Food
- Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (plant-based item)
- Grilled Kebabs with Couscous, Tomato-Onion Salad and Garlic Aïoli
- Lemon-Garlic Chicken
- Moroccan Spiced Lamb
- Harissa-marinated Beef Tenderloin Tips
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Zaalouk and Zhoug Dips
- Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts
Beverages
- Fresh Orange Juice (non-alcoholic)
- Fresh Blood Orange Juice (non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL
- Bold Rock Ginger Turmeric Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA
- Woodchuck Cinnamon Nutmeg Hard Cider, Middlebury, VT
- Fig Cocktail with White-Cranberry Juice and Fig Vodka
- Cider Flight
- CORKCICLE® Classic Tumbler