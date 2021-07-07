ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has been named the No. 1 amusement park in the U.S., according to USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice poll.

USA Today readers were asked to vote on their favorite parks



Other Florida parks to make the top 10 include Busch Gardens Tampa (No. 6) and Magic Kingdom (No. 9)

The Orlando-based park beat out other recognizable parks—including Disney and Universal—to snag the top spot. It’s sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay made the list at No. 6.

Although none of Disney’s parks were near the top spot, Magic Kingdom did manage to make the top 10, coming in at No. 9.

Other parks that made the list include Silver Dollar City (Branson, Mo.) at No. 2, King’s Island (Mason, Ohio) at No. 3, Busch Gardens Williamsburg at No. 4, Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tenn.) at No. 5, Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio) at No. 7, Hersheypark (Hershey, Penn.) at No. 8 and Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, Calif.) at No. 10.

To determine the rankings, USA Today asked its readers to vote for their favorite parks from a list of nominees chosen by a panel of experts.

USA Today also asked readers to vote on its favorite roller coasters. SeaWorld Orlando’s Mako took the top spot. Other Florida roller coasters to make the list included Montu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in at No. 7 and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in at No. 10.

The complete top 10 lists can be viewed at 10best.com/awards.