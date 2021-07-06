ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-foot-long alligator found near a boat ramp on the Indian River now has a home at Gatorland Orlando.

Late last month, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” welcomed the gator to its facilities as part of its Gatorland Global conservation program.

The male gator was found near Fellsmere where people were feeding him illegally, causing him to lose his fear of humans, Gatorlando officials said.

“A State of Florida nuisance alligator trapper contacted us to see if we would take him, which, of course, we said, ‘Absolutely!’ Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh said in a statement. “He now has a safe, forever home right here at Gatorland.”

The gator, which is Gatorland’s first alligator rescue of the year, was released into the park’s eight-acre Alligator Breeding Marsh which has 130 other gators as well as birds, fish and turtles.

Gatorland has also launched a new adoption program, giving the public a chance to “adopt” the newest gator. The park is inviting those interesting in adopting to post in comments under the video on its Facebook page. Gatorland will select a name from the comments. The winner will get to name the gator and receive an adoption certificate as well as free passes to visit him. According to Gatorland, the winner will need to provide a $500 adoption donation, which will fund the park’s alligator rescue and conservation work.

Gatorland, which first opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, features alligators, crocodiles, a nature walk, a petting zoo, educational programs and more.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.