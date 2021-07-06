ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has added several new food items to the menu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new menu items, which include dishes at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters, are now available at the park.

At Docking Bay, Disney has added dishes inspired by chef Stono “Cookie” Tuggs’ time on Takodana. The new additions include Batuuan Beef & Crispy Topato Stir Fry (braised beef glazed in tamarid sauce and served with stir-fried vegetables), Roasted Endorian Chicken Salad (marinated chicken, mixed greens, grapes, tomato, cucumber, shaved onion and radish in a lemon-pomegranate vinaigrette), Pirijanad Hot Chicken Tip Yip (crispy chicken glazed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with white rice, relish of sweet corn, shishito peppers, jicama, plantains and clinatro), and a Peka Tuna Poke (raw tuna tossed in a spicy Sriracha dressing served with green papaya salad, pickled mushrooms, fresh herbs and crispy garlic).

The restaurant also now has a new dessert called Outpost Puff, a chocolate pastry filled guajillo chocolate mousse and green milk sauce finished with Thai tea panna cotta, spiced pineapple, and confectionary debris.

Over at Ronto Roasters, the menu now features new plant-based wraps including the Zuchii Wrap (grilled zucchini, smokey chickpea-onion slaw, creamy garlic-tahini sauce, and fresh cilantro) and the Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap (plant-based egg, smoky chickpea onion slaw and roasted tomato sauce).

The dining spot also has Kyryll Pork Rinds (pork rinds seasoned with a blend of ancho chili, cheddar and cinnamon) and Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (sticks of jicama, cucumber, pineapple, melon and dragon fruit doused in a tamarind sauce and dusted with peppercorn ash).

The new items comes as Disney World ramps up its dining options with the reopening of more of its restaurants, including Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom and Dino Diner at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.