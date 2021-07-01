ORLANDO, Fla. – As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Disney World will offer perks to guests staying at its resort hotels.

Disney has announced the early theme park entry benefit, which will be available to Disney Resort hotel guests and guests at other select hotels starting October 1. With the perk, hotel guests will get early access to every park, every day, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Park reservations will still be required.

“Guests will need a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same date for early theme park entry,” according to the post.

Disney will also offer extended evening hours to guests staying at its Deluxe or Deluxe Village Resort hotels. The extra hours will be available on select nights in select parks. Although Disney didn’t give a specific start date, the benefit will begin in early October.

During both early theme park entry and extended evening hours, select attractions, merchandise locations, and food and beverage locations will be open.

Previously, hotel guests could spend extra time in the parks before they opened or after they closed through Disney’s Extra Magic Hours offering. However, the benefit was suspended when Disney World reopened last summer.