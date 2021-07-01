ORLANDO, Fla. – After being on hiatus for more than a year, fireworks are finally back at Walt Disney World.

What You Need To Know Disney World has brought back fireworks



The fireworks have been on hiatus because of the pandemic



Magic Kingdom resumes "Happily Ever After" and Epcot resumes "Epcot Forever"

As of July 1, the resort, which is known for its firework spectaculars, has resumed nightly presentations of “Happily Ever After” at Magic Kingdom and “Epcot Forever” at Epcot.

“Happily Ever After,” which debut in 2017 as a replacement for “Wishes,” features fireworks, lasers and projection mapping technology that covers Cinderella Castle in scenes from Disney’s animated films.

“Epcot Forever,” located on the World Showcase Lagoon, features laser effects and fireworks set to a musical score that celebrates Epcot through the years.

Happily Ever After has returned to Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/63xwgnx5Dp — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 2, 2021

Disney World closed its parks in March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the parks reopened last summer, one thing was noticeably absent—fireworks. The offering was paused due to shortened park hours and health and safety measures that restricted large gatherings.

The return of “Happily Ever After” and “Epcot Forever” comes as Disney World continues to ease most of the measures in had in place because of the pandemic.

And more fireworks are on the way.

As part of the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, Disney World will debut two new fireworks shows on October 1. At Magic Kingdom, a show called “Disney Enchantment” will light up Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Meanwhile, Epcot will launch the nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious,” which will feature fireworks, floating set pieces, moving fountains, lighting effects and a soundtrack featuring Disney songs in multiple languages.