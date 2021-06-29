ORLANDO, Fla. — As summer kicks into high gear, SeaWorld Orlando announced Tuesday it’s bringing back its Sesame Street-themed parade next month.

What You Need To Know Sesame Street Parade returning to SeaWorld Orlando



Parade will resume July 10 and run Fridays through Sundays



The parade features colorful floats and Sesame Street characters

The Sesame Street Party Parade will resume July 10 and run weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) at select times throughout the day.

The parade, which has been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, features colorful floats and characters such as Elmo and Big Bird.

With pandemic restrictions lifting, SeaWorld has brought back other entertainment offerings including nighttime fireworks.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.