ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment has tapped a former Six Flags executive as its new chief operating officer.

Thomas Iven, who previously served as Six Flags’ senior vice president of park operations, was appointed to the position Monday following unanimous approval from SeaWorld’s Board of Directors.

Iven, 62, replaces Walter Bogumil, whose employment was terminated Sunday.

“We are excited to have Tom join the SeaWorld team as we continue to drive the business forward and emerge an even stronger company post COVID-19,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. “Tom brings significant theme park operating experience and a long, successful operating track record. I am confident he will make immediate contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic plans to realize the full, long-term potential of the company.”

During his time with Six Flags, which began in 1976 as a seasonal employee, Iven held a number of management positions at parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and Six Flags Over Texas. In 2014, Iven was named Six Flags' senior VP of U.S. park operations and was responsible for the management of all of the company's parks.

Iven will receive an annual base salary of $300,000, according to an SEC filing released Monday.

Iven’s appointment comes nearly two months after SeaWorld appointed Swanson as its CEO. Swanson, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, had been serving as interim CEO since spring 2020.