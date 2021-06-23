ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is extending its operating hours for the summer.
The self-described Alligator Capital of the World will now be open an additional hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
In addition to extending its hours, Gatorland is also offering Florida residents a special deal on admission. Through the end of July, Florida residents can get half off single-day admission, with an adult ticket costing $14.99 (regular $29.99) and a child ticket costing $9.99 (regular $19.99).
To get the discount, visitors will need to provide proof of residency. Visitors can also apply the value of their visit toward the purchase of a Gatorland annual pass.
Gatorland features a number of attractions across its 110-acre park, including live shows, up-close animal encounters, the Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and its newly-refurbished Gator Gully Splash Park.
For more information, visit gatorland.com.