ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is extending its operating hours for the summer.

What You Need To Know For the summer, Gatorland has extended its operating hours



The park will be open an additional hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Gatorland also has ticket deal just for Florida residents

The self-described Alligator Capital of the World will now be open an additional hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In addition to extending its hours, Gatorland is also offering Florida residents a special deal on admission. Through the end of July, Florida residents can get half off single-day admission, with an adult ticket costing $14.99 (regular $29.99) and a child ticket costing $9.99 (regular $19.99).

To get the discount, visitors will need to provide proof of residency. Visitors can also apply the value of their visit toward the purchase of a Gatorland annual pass.

Gatorland features a number of attractions across its 110-acre park, including live shows, up-close animal encounters, the Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and its newly-refurbished Gator Gully Splash Park.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.