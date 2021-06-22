ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has revealed more details about its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration which kicks off October 1.

What You Need To Know Disney World to kick off 50th anniversary celebration on October 1



The company has revealed more details about plans for the celebration



Magic Kingdom will get a new nighttime show called "Disney Enchantment"



Harmonious will debut at Epcot on Oct. 1; Animal Kingdom will get a new daytime show

The celebration will include new fireworks shows at Magic Kingdom and Epcot as well as a new daytime show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

At Magic Kingdom, Disney will debut “Disney Enchantment,” a new nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, music, enhanced lighting and new projection effects that “extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.”

October 1 will also mark the debut of Epcot’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious,” Disney announced Tuesday. The show, located on the World Showcase lagoon, will celebrate how Disney music inspires people around the world. It will also have fireworks, floating set pieces, moving fountains, lights, lasers and more. Disney shared a first look at the upcoming show.

Here's another look at the new 'Harmonious' nighttime spectacular, debuting October 1 at Epcot. The show will feature massive floating set pieces, custom LED panels, moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more. pic.twitter.com/4OCV9yFAnZ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 22, 2021

Disney previously announced that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will debut October 1 at Epcot’s France pavilion along with the new La Creperie de Paris restaurant.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new daytime show called “Disney KiteTails” will make its debut. The show will be presented multiple times daily inside the Discovery River Ampitheater. For the show, performers will fly windcatchers and kites of all shapes and sizes. On the water, there will kites depicting Disney characters such as Simba, Zazu, Baloo and King Louie.

Also new for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration: 'Disney KiteTails,' a new daytime show debuting October 1 at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The show will feature performers flying windcatchers and kites of all shapes and sizes. pic.twitter.com/zDz48iORje — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 22, 2021

Disney also revealed Tuesday that it install golden character statues across its four theme parks for the 50th anniversary celebration. The collection, called Disney Fab 50, will feature 50 characters in total, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Visitors will be able to interact with the sculptures in “surprising ways,” Disney said.

As previously announced, Mickey and Minnie will also get new outfits for the celebration. However, they will be joined by Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale, who will also get new “EARidescent” costumes to mark the occasion. The characters will also be part of the new “Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade,” which will run several times daily at Magic Kingdom.

Many additions for the 50th anniversary celebration can already be seen at the parks, including the new decorations on Cinderella Castle. And each park’s icon—Spaceship Earth at Epcot, Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom—will get a new look at night using projections.

Disney said it will share more details about its 50th anniversary celebration in the coming weeks and months.