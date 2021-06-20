ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s summer includes nightly fireworks.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld's Ignite fireworks to run nightly through August 8



The park will also have fireworks for Fourth of July weekend



There will also be fireworks select nights through September 6

​As part of the park’s Electric Ocean event, the “Ignite” fireworks show will light up the sky every night at 10 p.m. through August 8, SeaWorld has announced.

SeaWorld will also have fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend (July 2-4), with each night featuring the “Ignite” show at 10 p.m. followed by a patriotic fireworks display at 11:30 p.m.

There will also be fireworks on select nights through September 6, SeaWorld said.

The fireworks are viewable around SeaWorld’s central lake, including the Orca Encounter Pathway, the Waterfront and Bayside Stadium

The news comes as the theme parks lift COVID-19 restrictions and resume more pre-pandemic entertainment offerings. Disney World recently announced it is bringing back nightly fireworks at Magic Kingdom and Epcot on July 1.

For more information about SeaWorld’s fireworks, visit seaworld.com/orlando.