BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has adjusted its face mask policy, lifting the rule for fully vaccinated visitors.

​The complex will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks inside, outside or on buses, starting Thursday. Masks are still required for visitors who have not been vaccinated.

“We are encouraged by the national trends we are seeing with new infection rates going down, and the number of fully vaccinated U.S. citizens going up,” chief operating officer Therrin Protze said in a statement. “We will continue to scale back our guest and employee safety policies in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The move comes just days after the complex announced its next phase of reopening, which includes increasing operating hours to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, expanding dining options, adding a live presentation called Eyes of the Universe and starting bus transportation to Apollo/Saturn V Center at 9:30 a.m.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is still limiting attending and encouraging visitors to buy their tickets in advance.

For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.