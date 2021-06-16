ORLANDO, Fla. – As Disney World continues to ease its pandemic protocols, the resort is reopening more of its hotels.

​Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will reopen to guests August 26, Disney has announced. The Disney Vacation Club section of the resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village, has been open since last year while the main guests rooms have remained closed.

Some dining locations at Animal Kingdom Lodge remain unavailable, including Boma-Flavors of Africa and Jiko-The Cooking Place. Disney has not yet announced when these locations will reopen.

Meanwhile, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will reopen July 2 followed by Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in “late July.”

Bookings for all three hotels are being accepted.

So far, Disney has not announced when Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort or Disney’s All-Star Music Resort will reopen.

In addition to reopening more hotels, Disney is bringing back popular park experiences.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that nightly fireworks will return to Magic Kingdom and Epcot at the beginning of July. The shows were put on hiatus last year when the parks reopened due to physical distancing measures designed to keep people from gathering in large groups.