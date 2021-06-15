ORLANDO, Fla. — After being put on hold for more than a year, fireworks will once again light up the night sky over Walt Disney World.

​Disney World will resume nightly fireworks shows at Magic Kingdom and Epcot on July 1, the resort announced Tuesday.

“Happily Ever After,” which takes place at Cinderella Castle, will have nightly performances at Magic Kingdom, while “Epcot Forever” will be added back to the lineup at Epcot. That show will eventually be replaced by the new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious,” which is currently being worked on at the World Showcase Lagoon.

Next month will mark the first time fireworks have been displayed at Disney World since last March, when the parks closed. When the parks reopened last July, fireworks, character meet-and-greets, and other experiences were temporarily suspended because of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

In recent months, Disney has gradually eased more and more of its measures, including reducing physical distancing, paving the way for fireworks to return.

Most recently, Disney made face masks optional for vaccinated visitors in most areas, with the exception of Disney transportation. And early last month, Disney ended temperature screenings and began reducing physical distancing in many areas of its parks.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Disney made no mention of other fireworks shows such as Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney World is the latest theme park to bring back fireworks. Other theme parks in the area — Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — have already begun nightly fireworks displays.