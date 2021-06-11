KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Wild Florida is expanding its Drive-thru Safari to include more animals.

​The Osceola County attraction has doubled the size of the safari to 170 acres and, by Monday, will feature four miles of driving trail.

As part of the expansion, Wild Florida plans to add more exotic animals, including gemsbok, kudu and springbok. The attraction already has more than 150 animals and has increased its population of wildebeest, water buffalo, watusi cattle, eland antelope, brahman cattle and zebra.

The attraction has also added five more Highlander cattle, two camels, three ostrich and all-white elk.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Drive-thru Safari in more ways than one this summer,” Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught said in a statement. “Not only will it be incredible to grow our existing herds and give them a more authentic environment they would normally have in the wild, but to also showcase this diversity of species to guests from the comfort of their own cars.”

Tickets to the Drive-thru Safari cost $31 per adult and $22 per child. For Florida residents, tickets cost $22 per adult and $17 per child.

In addition to the Drive-thru Safari, Wild Florida features a gator park and airboat tours.

For more information, visit wildfloridaairboats.com.