ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland has moved its two capybaras — Ben and Jerry — to a new home in the park.

​The large rodent siblings were relocated from the Barnyard Petting Zoo to the park’s Flamingo Island, Gatorland announced this week.

“Capybara are partially aquatic mammals so this area allows for them to swim in a large pond where guests can see their natural behaviors and fun personalities,” Gatorland director of animal care Danielle Lucas said in a statement.

Gatorland first introduced the pair last October, when they were just 15 pounds. At close to a year old, they are now about 50 pounds each. And according to officials at the park, they still have another 10 or 20 pounds left to grow.

Capybaras, one of the largest rodents in the world, are herbivores and very social creatures. Once Ben and Jerry get fully acclimated to their new environment, Gatorland plans to offer interactive guest encounters with them. Until then, visitors can spot them swimming and playing in their new home.

Gatorland has other animals at its 110-acre park, including alligators, crocodiles, snakes and wild cats. The park also features exhibits and live shows.