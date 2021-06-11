ORLANDO, Fla. — As Disney World continues its phased approach to reopening, the resort on Friday made another change to some of its COVID-19 health and safety measures, including face masks.

​Face masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in most areas, starting June 15, according to an update on the Disney World website.

Disney will not require guests to prove they're vaccinated, but the park said it expects guests who are not vaccinated to continue to wear face masks in all indoor locations, at attractions and on transportation.

All guests, vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear masks on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, according to the update.

The move comes weeks after other major area theme parks, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, dropped their indoor mask mandates for vaccinated visitors.

In May, Disney World made masks optional for all guests in most outdoor areas but still required them indoors and at all attractions.

Also on Friday, Disney World said it would relaxing physical distancing guidelines for guests in areas such as queues, shops, restaurants and more, but some experiences would still be operating in a limited capacity or temporarily unavailable.

Disney World first implemented the health and safety measures when its parks and other resort areas reopened last summer.