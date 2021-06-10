ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has announced reopening dates for more of its dining locations.

​Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will reopen June 24, while ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will reopen July 9.

Disney has made slight changes at both dining locations for the reopening.

At Sebastian’s, diners can enjoy a new family-style meal at dinner. The menu features Caribbean flavors such as oven-roasted citrus chicken, slow-cooked mojo pork with mango sambal and grilled flank steak with mojito relish.

The dinner also comes with sides such as cilantro rice and beans, vegetable curry and grilled broccolini. Diners can order coconut shrimp as an add-on, Disney said. And for dessert: coconut-pineapple bread pudding.

‘Ohana will feature all-you-care-to-eat breakfast and dinner options.

The breakfast menu will include pineapple-coconut breakfast bread, Stitch and Mickey Mouse waffles, and egg skillets with ham, sausage and breakfast potatoes.

The dinner menu will include platters of grilled beef steak, roasted chicken, sausage and island shrimp casserole served with fried rice and roasted broccolini. ‘Ohana pot stickers, crispy soy chicken wings, and the signature ‘Ohana bread pudding with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream will also be on the menu.

Character dining will not be available when 'Ohana reopens. Instead, there will be strolling musicians at dinner.

Bookings for both Sebastian’s and ‘Ohana are now open.

The news comes after Disney opened a new ice cream shop at Disney’s BoardWalk. The BoardWalk Ice Cream Shop features scoops and sundaes, including Mickey Mouse Sundaes.