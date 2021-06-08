ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the newest thrill ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, opens to the public Thursday — but you don't have to wait until then to take an in-depth tour.

The ride, which features a 155-foot-tall “top hat” and speeds of up to 70 mph, has been “open” unofficially for a while as technical rehearsals were conducted.

But now the big day is almost here, and Spectrum News is visiting Universal Orlando to get a peek at the new coaster before its official debut.

Follow along for all the sights and sounds as we take you inside Jurassic World VelociCoaster.