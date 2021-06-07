ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of the kick off of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival next month, Disney World is sharing new details about this year’s event.

What You Need To Know Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs July 15-November 20



The festival will feature several new food booths



There will also be a concert series featuring local bands

​The festival will feature new Global Marketplaces (food booths) as well as new live entertainment offerings.

In addition to returning Global Marketplaces like Germany, Canada, Greece and Hawai’i, the event will feature several new ones in Morocco, The American Adventure and elsewhere in the park. Some of the new booths include The Swanky Saucy Swine, serving up pork dishes; The Noodle Exchange, serving noodle dishes from the Far East; and the Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, featuring chicken wings and flatbreads.

Even though most of the food booths will open in July, several will debut in the fall, including the new Kenya booth, Lobster Landing and the Mac & Eats booth.

Full menus for the food booths will be released later, Disney said.

The festival will also include live entertainment. Although the Eat to the Beat concert series isn’t returning this year, Disney will offer a different concert series called America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare. The concert series will run Friday through Monday evenings and feature local band from across Central Florida playing past and present hits.

The Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre and Jammin’ Chefs will also return to the festival to perform.

The festival runs July 15 through November 20. Visitors will need valid park admission as well as a park reservation.