ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is adding a frightening Halloween event to its lineup.

The event has been popular at SeaWorld's sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay



The move comes amid the theme parks' efforts to bring visitors back after the lockdowns

Howl-O-Scream is coming to the theme park this fall, the company announced Friday.

The event, which has been a staple at SeaWorld Orlando’s sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, will run select nights September 10 through October 31.

Although details were slim Friday, SeaWorld said there will be haunted houses, scare zones, roaming haunts, live shows and an interactive bar for the after-hours, separately-ticketed event. Visitors will also be to enjoy some of their favorite coasters at night.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. each event night and run as late as 2 a.m.

"SeaWorld Orlando fans love our extensive event line-up which includes a special event taking place every weekend of the year," SeaWorld Orlando President Kyle Miller said in a statement. "Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome."

Howl-O-Scream won't be the only Halloween event SeaWorld Orlando puts on this year. During the day, visitors can enjoy the more kid-friendly Spooktacular, which will run weekends from September 18 through October 31.

SeaWorld's announcement comes as theme parks work to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many parks to modify their seasonal events.

Universal Orlando is holding its Halloween Horror Nights event this fall after canceling it last year, and Disney World is putting on an after-hours Halloween event at Magic Kingdom called Boo Bash, which replaces Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.

Tickets for SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream are now on sale. Prices, which vary by date, start at $29.99 per person for a single-night ticket. SeaWorld is also offering a two-park ticket for $79.99 that includes Howl-O-Scream at Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Pass members can get exclusive discounts.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.