ORLANDO, Fla. – In another move to ease its COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Universal Orlando will no longer require fully-vaccinated visitors to wear face masks indoors.

​The change goes into effect Saturday, a Universal spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News.

"Based on new guidelines from the CDC, face coverings will no longer be required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests at Universal Orlando Resort beginning Saturday, May 29," the statement said.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority as we continue our thoughtful return to regular operations," the statement continued.

Universal will not require visitors to provide proof of vaccination to go mask-less at the theme parks or elsewhere around the resort. The decision comes just over a week after Universal stopped requiring visitors to wear mask when outdoors. At the time, visitors were still required to wear masks indoors and at attractions.

Universal still expects visitors who are not vaccinated to comply with its face mask policy and wear masks while indoors.

Some safety measures remain in place, including social distancing and capacity limits.

Universal's new mask policy is similar to SeaWorld's, which earlier this month completely ended its mask mandate for fully-vaccinated visitors but also didn't require visitors to show proof of vaccination. SeaWorld also recently allowed fully-vaccinated employees to drop the masks.

As for other theme parks in the area, Disney World, for now, still requires visitors to wear face masks at all indoor locations and at attractions.