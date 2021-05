ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectrum News obtained an email that went out from SeaWorld to its employees, saying masks are no longer required if an employee is fully vaccinated.

The new rule goes into effect on Tuesday, May 25.

The employee needs to provide proof of vaccination.

Customers and guests will know which workers are vaccinated because they will have a sticker on their name tag identifying eligibility to go mask-free.

