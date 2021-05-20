ORLANDO, Fla. – Another hotel at Universal Orlando will be reopening soon.
Universal’s Aventura Hotel will welcome back guests on June 16.
The announcement was shared on the hotel’s Facebook page.
The hotel briefly reopened last June before temporarily closing again in August due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Aventura Hotel will join other Universal hotels that have resumed operations, including Loews Sapphire Fall Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Hard Rock Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.
Reservations are open for Aventura Hotel. For more information, visit universalorlando.com.