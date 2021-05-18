ORLANDO, Fla. – A new interactive character experience called DreamWorks Destination is coming to Universal Studios Florida this spring, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

​At the new meet-and-greet, visitors will be able to interact with different characters from DreamWorks Animation films such as “Trolls,” “Madagascar,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and more.

DreamWorks Destination will be located in the park’s KidZone area, Universal said.

The area will also feature music from the film and night sky backdrop “inspired by the animation studio’s iconic opening sequence from its films.”

Visitors will also be able join the characters in an “epic dance party.”

Universal said it will share an exact opening date for the new character experience soon.

Since reopening last summer, Universal’s has had socially-distanced character experiences at its parks. Universal didn’t say what, if any, health and safety measures would be in place for DreamWorks Destination.