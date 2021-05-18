ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will soon no longer offer complimentary MagicBands to annual passholders.

What You Need To Know Disney World to discontinue complimentary MagicBand for passholders



Complimentary MagicBands will no longer be offer for pass purchases and renewals starting August 16



Passholders will still be able to purchase and use MagicBands



The change comes after the launch of Disney MagicMobile service

​Disney sent an email to passholders Tuesday and posted the update on its website.

“We will no longer be offering complimentary MagicBands with annual pass purchases and renewals made August 16, 2021 and beyond,” read the notice on the website.

However, passholders will still be able to purchase new MagicBands at a discount and use their current MagicBands during their visits.

The change comes after Disney launched a new contactless service called MagicMobile. With the new service, guests can enter Disney World theme parks using their mobile devices.

Disney World previously discontinued complimentary MagicBands for resort guests earlier this year.