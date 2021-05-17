ANAHEIM, Calif. — Despite changing their mask policies for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando in Florida, the Walt Disney Co. and Comcast NBCUniversal, respectively, are still requiring visitors to wear face masks outdoors at their California theme parks — for now.

"Disneyland Resort's current guidelines, which require all guests ages 2 and older and cast members to wear face coverings, remain in effect until further notice," a Disneyland spokesperson said to Spectrum News. "Policies will be evaluated in accordance with state and local recommendations as soon as guidance is released."

A Universal spokesperson said Universal Studios Hollywood would continue to operate under existing, enhanced health and safety protocols based on local government and health officials.

"We will continue to review CDC guidelines and move forward in a way that is best for our guests, our team members and our business," the Universal spokesperson said.

The statements on Monday come after Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando in Florida last week updated their mask policies, making face coverings optional for visitors in common outdoor areas.

Visitors are still required to maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings on rides, attractions, shops, restaurants and indoor locations, both company policies said.

The updated policy follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or physically distance in any setting, unless required by federal, state and local regulations. Businesses will make their own decisions.

During Disney's earnings call last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the CDC's new face masks guidance "very big news for us" and could increase attendance at Walt Disney World.

"[The] guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors, is very big news for us, particularly if anybody's been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on," Chapek said during the call. "That could be quite daunting. So, we think that's going to make for an even more pleasant experience. And we believe that as we're now bringing back a lot of people back to work, that it's going to be an even bigger catalyst for growth in attendance."

On Monday, California health officials said the state's mask mandate will remain in place until June 15, before the state follows the CDC's guidelines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously stated that the state's mask policy would most likely change when he lifts most of the state's coronavirus restrictions in mid-June, the Associated Press reported.