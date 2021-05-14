ORLANDO, Fla. – “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King,” a modified version of the original Animal Kingdom show, will officially open Saturday.

​The show, which has been operating in dress rehearsal mode for the past week, has been updated with health and safety protocols for performers and guests. Capacity has also been limited for the show.

To give more people a chance to see it, Disney World said it will offer a live-stream of the show on Saturday. The live-stream will be available at 12:25 p.m. ET.

“A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King,” though modified, still features music and characters from the Disney film “The Lion King.” The show is the latest entertainment offering Disney has brought back to its parks. Other live stage shows such as Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage and Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Disney’s Hollywood Studios remain closed.