ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its Viva la Musica festival for two weekends this month.

SeaWorld's Viva La Musica festival returns May 15



​The festival will kick off May 15 and take place on Saturdays and Sundays through May 23.

Viva la Musica will feature live entertainment, with DJs and stilt walkers over at the Wild Arctic Plaza. Local bands will also play live music, including salsa, bachata, reggaeton and more.

Over at the Sea Harbor Pavilions, visitors will also be able to enjoy live entertainment from DJs and stilt walkers. And for the young ones, there will be a dance class featuring “Sesame Street” character Rosita.

The festival will also feature food and beverage items, including Cubano sliders, churros, yuca fries, empanadas, mojo roasted pork, maragaritas and sangrias.

And a pop-up market will feature items from local artisans.

SeaWorld Orlando still has a number of health and safety measures in place. Although the park recently ending temperature checks, face masks are still required and physical distancing protocols remain.

For more information about Viva la Musica, visit seaworld.com/orlando.