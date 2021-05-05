KENANSVILLE, Fla. — Wild Florida, the animal park with airboat tours, will celebrate Gator Week later this month with alligator-themed activities and a special admission offer.

What You Need To Know Wild Florida to hold Gator Week May 24-29



The attraction will offer free admission to visitors who bring spare change



The week will also feature gator-themed activities

​The celebration will run May 24-29, with the Osceola County attraction offering free admission to its Gator Park to visitors who bring in spare change. The goal is to collect enough change to reach the weight of Crusher, the attraction’s largest gator. All the change will be donated to Croc Fest.

Wild Florida will also have a variety of activities during Gator Week, including gator jumpathons, daily shows, an eating contest and more.

The entire week is dedicated to educating visitors about gators and debunking common myths.

“We look forward to this event all year, and we’re excited to celebrate alligators with visitors in new and fun ways,” Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught said in a statement. “From alligator cake decorating contests to gator jumpathons, we love that these demonstrations and activities build a connection between our guests and our environment in creative ways.”

In addition to Gator Week, on May 29 Wild Florida will celebrate National Alligator Day with its two adult albino alligators Snowflake and Blizzard, who produced 18 eggs this month.

Wild Florida, which opened in 2010, also features, animal shows, animal encounters and a drive-thru safari.

For more information about Wild Florida, visit wildfloridaairboats.com.