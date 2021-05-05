ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will be ending temperature checks at its resort.

What You Need To Know Universal to end temperature checks Thursday



Three feet of social distancing will be implemented as well



Universal has had a number of measures in place since reopening last year

​The screenings, which have been in place since Universal reopened from its COVID-19 shutdown last year, will be eliminated starting Thursday.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal said in a statement to Spectrum News. “We continue to review the CDC guidelines and work with local health officials as we update our health and safety protocols.”

Another change that will take place Thursday is Universal will reduce physical distancing across the resort from six feet to three. Late last month, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings rolled a phased plan to ease COVID restrictions in the county. The first phase, which went into effect immediately, allowed physical distancing to be reduced to three feet.

Universal said it made the decision based on guidance from government and local health officials. All other health and safety protocols, such as face masks, will remain in place.

The announcement comes the same day Disney World updated its COVID-19 measures to begin phasing out temperature checks this month, starting with employees on May 8 and guests on May 16.