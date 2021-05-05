ORLANDO, Fla. – With Halloween Horror Nights a go this year, Universal Orlando is looking for performers for the popular event.

What You Need To Know Online auditions open for Halloween Horror Nights



Universal is looking for scareactors and stilt walkers



Deadline to make a submission is May 9



Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled for select nights Sept. 3-Oct. 31

​Universal is holding online auditions for scareactors and stilt walkers.

For scareactors, Universal is looking for “all sizes and looks” and previous experience is not required, according to the audition notice. Those interested in auditioning for hybrid stilt walkers will need previous experience and weight can’t exceed 190 pounds.

Interested candidates will need to submit a headshot, resume, full-length photo and an audition video link. The deadline for submissions is May 9.

All candidates must be available for all rehearsal dates, starting in August, and all Halloween Horror Nights performance dates, according to the notice. Face masks will be required in addition to costume masks for rehearsal and performance dates.

Halloween Horror Nights, the after-hours event, is scheduled for select nights September 3-October 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, including a “Beetlejuice” house and five scare zones.

For information about the Halloween Horror Nights auditions, visit auditions.universalorlando.com.