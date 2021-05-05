ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is offering free season passes to teachers in Orange and Osceola counties as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
What You Need To Know
- Teachers can get free Fun Spot season pass
- Deal is available to Orange and Osceola county teachers
- The season passes expire December 31
As part of the deal, teachers working in those counties can get a free 2021 Fun Spot Pass, which includes admission to the Fun Spot park in Orlando and Kissimmee through December 31.
Teachers will also be able to purchase up to six additional season passes at a discounted rate.
To obtain the free season pass, teachers will need to present a valid ID and recent pay stub at a Fun Spot ticket booth.
The deal is available through May 9.
For more information, visit fun-spot.com.