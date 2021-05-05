ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making another adjustment to the COVID-19 measures in place across its resort.

What You Need To Know Disney World to end mandatory temperature checks



The change will begin May 8 for employees and May 16 for guests



The measure has been in place the resort since it reopened last summer



Face masks are still required

​Disney will begin phasing out mandatory temperature screenings for its employees (known as cast members) and guests based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health officials.

The change will begin May 8 for cast members and then May 16 for guests, according to an update on the Disney World website.

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” reads a notice on the website.

Temperature screenings have been required since the resort reopened last summer. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher would not be allowed into the parks or Disney Springs.

This change comes as Disney begins to relax other measures. Last month, Disney updated its policy to allow guests to remove their masks when taking an outdoor photo.

For now, other measures such as face masks for guests ages 2 and older, limited capacity, and physical distancing remain in place.