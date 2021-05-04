BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is bringing back its special ticket deal for Florida residents.

What You Need To Know Kennedy Space Center brings back Florida resident deal



Floridians can get four admission tickets for $159



The deal is available through May 31

​With the Florida Four-Pack, residents can get four admission tickets for $159 through May 31.

To get the deal, Floridians will need to print the coupon and show proof of residency such as a Florida driver’s license or utility bill.

The tickets will only be valid on the date of purchase.

The visitor complex is also offering free admission to teachers for a limited time.

The complex features a number of educational and interactive exhibits about the U.S. space program. Visitors can see the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, explore the Rocket Garden and check out the newly-reopened Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is operating with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitor complex is continuing with its other precautionary measures including face mask requirements, temperature screenings and social distancing.