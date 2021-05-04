BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is bringing back its special ticket deal for Florida residents.
With the Florida Four-Pack, residents can get four admission tickets for $159 through May 31.
To get the deal, Floridians will need to print the coupon and show proof of residency such as a Florida driver’s license or utility bill.
The tickets will only be valid on the date of purchase.
The visitor complex is also offering free admission to teachers for a limited time.
The complex features a number of educational and interactive exhibits about the U.S. space program. Visitors can see the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, explore the Rocket Garden and check out the newly-reopened Apollo/Saturn V Center.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is operating with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitor complex is continuing with its other precautionary measures including face mask requirements, temperature screenings and social distancing.