ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

​As part of the celebration, which kicks off October 1, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom is undergoing a transformation.

For the past several weeks, various decorations have been installed on the park icon. The “EARidescent” pieces include gold detailing, royal blue jewels, shimmering pearls, draping and ribbons on the castle’s turrets.

The last bit of bunting and décor was recently installed, according to Imagineer Zach Riddley, who has been sharing the process of the project on his Instagram account.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Disney Imagineers who have put so much though and ingenuity into the process,” Riddley wrote in a post. “A small but mighty team of Imagineers and partners across @WaltDisneyWorld that have come together to create a stunning centerpiece.”

Eventually an anniversary crest will be installed on the castle. The crest was featured in concept art released earlier this year.

In addition to decorations, Cinderella Castle will eventually receive nighttime projection elements, turning it into a “Beacon of Magic.”

For “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the other park icons—Spaceship Earth at Epcot, Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom—will get new looks.

Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration will last 18 months.