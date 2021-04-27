ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to veterans and their families.

​The deal is available to U.S. military veterans and retirees as part of the company’s Waves of Honor program.

Veterans can get a complimentary one-day ticket for themselves as well as tickets for up to three dependents, according to SeaWorld.

To obtain the tickets, veterans will need to register online at wavesofhonor.com before May 16. All tickets must be used by June 27.

“Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” interim SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”

SeaWorld also offers U.S. active-duty military and National Guard one complimentary admission per year as part of its Waves of Honor program.

SeaWorld has a number of health and safety measures in place at its parks in response to the pandemic. Measures include face mask requirements, physical distancing and limited capacity.