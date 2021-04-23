ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Skyliner, the aerial transportation system at Disney World, experienced another malfunction Thursday night.

​The incident happened at the station at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Photos and video posted to social media showed at least two gondolas that bumped into each other as well as broken glass on the nearby platform.

The two gondolas were empty when they made contact and no guests were injured, according to a Disney spokesperson.

The transportation system was temporarily down before resuming operation.

Disney Skyliner, which opened in 2019, experienced a similar incident in October of that year on the Epcot line. Guests were left stranded in the gondolas for hours after multiple gondolas made contact with each other at the Riviera Resort station. The system was closed for several days while a review was conducted.