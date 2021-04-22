ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s highly-anticipated new ride Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open this June.

​But passholders will have a chance to experience it next month.

Universal will hold passholder previews for the new attraction at select times May 2-5.

Capacity for the previews is limited so passholders had to sign up for the experience.

Universal sent out emails to passholders Thursday afternoon and RSVPs were quickly filled.

Passholders who weren’t able to secure a spot won’t be able to ride the attraction during the preview since there will be no standby line, Universal said.

VelociCoaster has been in testing mode for a while now. Visitors to Islands of Adventure can often see the coaster running throughout the day.

The new ride, which features an original story based on the Jurassic World franchise, opens June 10.