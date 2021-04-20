ORLANDO, Fla. – The live “Lion King” show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will return in mid-May, according to Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle.

​Vahle shared the news on his Instagram account, along with photos and videos from inside the Harambe Theatre.

Earlier this year, Disney announced “Festival of the Lion King” would return in the summer but as a modified version due to pandemic restrictions. The modified show, Vahle shared, will be called “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King.”

Some of the adjustments to the show will include changes to choreography to allow for physical distancing as well as changes to audience seating.

The cast has returned and rehearsals are currently underway for the show’s May debut, Vahle shared.

The “Lion King” show, which features music and characters inspired by the Disney animated film “The Lion King,” has been on hiatus since Disney World closed its parks March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It’s the latest show to return to the parks as Disney continues to bring back entertainment offerings. Other popular shows like “Finding Nemo—The Musical and “Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage” remain closed.