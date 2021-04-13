Baby mandrill born at Disney's Animal Kingdom 

ORLANDO, Fla. — A female baby mandrill was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom over the weekend, Disney World announced Tuesday.

​The baby, named Ivy, was born to mother Hazel and dad Linus on April 10.

Ivy weighed less than two pounds at birth. Within a few weeks, she’ll begin walking but for now she’s still clinging to mom.

With Ivy’s arrival, there are now four generations of mandrills from the same family at Animal Kingdom, Disney said in a post on its official Disney Parks Blog.

Mandrills, the largest species of monkey, are a vulnerable species found in African rainforests. Their habitat is disappearing because of deforestation and poaching.

Ivy’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Park visitors can see Ivy and the rest of the mandrills on Kilimanjaro Safaris.