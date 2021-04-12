WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – As part of Legoland Florida’s 10th birthday celebration, the theme park is giving away a four-year college scholarship to one Florida family.

​The scholarship, available through a partnership with Florida Prepaid, is worth about $28,0000, Legoland said Monday.

The drawing will be open to families with children born on or after October 15, 2011—the theme park’s original opening date. To enter, they can fill out a form online.

Parents, grandparents or guardians must be 18 years of age or older and legal Florida residents to enter.

The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. on April 22. The winner, who will be chosen at random, will be notified on April 23. In addition to receiving the scholarship, the winning family will be invited to participate in Legoland’s birthday event this fall.

Also part of its birthday celebration, Legoland is encouraging parents to submit an image, drawing or video of their child’s Lego birthday cake designs for a chance to be a “spotlight builder” on the park’s social media channels. The designs can be submitted on the scholarship page but will not affect the scholarship selection.

For more information about the contest and the scholarship, visit legoland.com/scholarship.