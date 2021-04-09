ORLANDO, Fla. – Epcot is undergoing a massive transformation, which includes a new entrance, new shops and restaurants and new attractions.

​And while some of the new experiences have already debuted—or at least gotten an opening date—the verdict is still out on others.

Disney World previously shared that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open at the France pavilion on October 1, in time to kick off Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. But many fans are wondering about another upcoming attraction—Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Not much has been said recently about the coaster, which was previously set to debut in time for the 50th. But on Thursday, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro provided the smallest of updates. During a virtual press conference that covered a number of topics including the reopening of Disneyland and Avengers Campus, D’Amaro shared that Cosmic Rewind is “coming soon.”

Epcot’s new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” shares the same status. The show barges, including one that features a large “ring” structure, have been placed in the World Showcase Lagoon.

Elsewhere, Spaceship Earth’s exterior is getting a makeover as part of the park’s transformation. New “points of light” fixtures are being installed for the icon’s new permanent lighting package.