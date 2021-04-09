ORLANDO, Fla. – Epcot is getting a new flagship store, Disney World announced Friday.

​Creations Shop will open this summer and replace the park’s longtime shopping destination Mouse Gear, which has been temporarily operating in a smaller location during construction.

The new store will take its influence from Mickey Mouse and feature homages to the character throughout, including a large mural.

The store will also feature a sleek design the help show off the merchandise items.

“It will be an open, bright, welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in and make you feel like you’re in touch with nature even while indoors,” Imagineer Zach Riddley wrote in a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. "We're using color, materials and light in new ways with some unique Epcot touches that connects bck to this park's storied past while looking to the future."

Disney also announced the return of Club Cool. The new version of the Coca-Cola-themed store will also debut this summer and be located next to Creations Shop. Visitors will still be able to taste drinks from around the world, but there will also be some new experiences as well.

Creations Shop and the new Club Cool are part of the multi-phase transformation underway at Epcot. Both stores will be located in the new World Celebration neighborhood. More details about World Celebration will be released at a later date, Disney said.