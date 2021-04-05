ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is giving visitors more time to enjoy Mardi Gras.

​Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which is underway at Universal Studios Florida, has been extended to May 2 due to popular demand, Universal announced Monday.

The festivities, originally set to wrap at the end of March, were previously extended to April 11.

Universal modified this year’s Mardi Gras celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting the focus to food. The festival features more than 100 food and beverage items inspired by celebrations from around the world.

Another change was to its entertainment offerings. Instead of the nightly parade, Universal placed the floats throughout the theme park. Performers stationed at the floats throw beads to the visitors who pass by.

Since reopening last summer, Universal has several health and safety measures in place, including capacity limits, face mask requirements and social distancing protocols.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.