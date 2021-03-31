ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has revealed the dates for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, which drops the “Taste of” moniker that was introduced when the resort reopened its theme parks last summer.

​The festival will kick off July 15 and run through November 20, Disney announced Wednesday.

As in years past, the festival will feature Global Marketplaces serving a variety of dishes and drinks around the World Showcase. Canada, Greece, Germany, Hops and Barley and Appleseed Orchard will be among the Global Marketplaces offered this year. Other marketplaces, which have not yet been revealed, will join the lineup once the festival is underway, according to Disney.

Beyond food, the festival will also feature live entertainment, with performances from Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre, and the Jammin’ Chefs. Disney didn’t mention whether concerts would return. The festival’s popular Eat to the Beat concert series was suspended because of the pandemic.

There will also be a Ratatouille-themed scavenger hunt, which will have visitors searching for hidden Remy statuettes around the park. And special festival merchandise will also be on sale, including spirit jerseys, hats, and more.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Disney also dropped the “Taste of” name it has used for its modified Epcot festivals, signaling a return to “normal.”

More details about the upcoming festival will be shared at a later date, Disney said.

In the meantime, the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is underway and wraps just 10 days before Food & Wine begins.

Disney World has a number of enhanced health and safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks, temperature screenings, social distancing protocols, and capacity limits. Visitors will need to make a park reservation in advance.