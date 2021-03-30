TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will celebrate Easter this weekend with special activities and animal interactions.

​At the park’s Sesame Street Safari of Fun play area, visitors will be able to enjoy an Easter story time. The story time will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Sunny Day Theater through April 4.

The animals at Busch Gardens will also join the Easter celebration. At select habitats, there will be special Easter egg hunt animal enrichment. Members of the zoo team will also share how the animals are cared for at the parks.

New Easter-inspired merchandise will also be available to purchase at the Xcursions and Painted Camel gift shops. Visitors can also purchase new Easter pins the Emporium and Painted Camel as well as participate in a special pin trading event on Friday outside Xcursions.

A special cookie decorating kits will also be on sale at Abby’s Cadabby’s Treasure Hut.

In addition to the Easter festivities, visitors can also enjoy the Food & Wine Festival, which features outdoor concerts. The three acts scheduled to perform this weekend include Sugar Ray on April 2, Sister Hazel on April 3 and Latin Explosion (a tribute to Santana, Gloria Estefan and Selena) on April 4.

Busch Gardens has a number of health and safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to temperature checks and mandatory face masks, capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing.

For more information, visit buschgardens.com/tampa.